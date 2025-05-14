Five9’s (FIVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9 Stock Up 0.7%

Five9 stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

