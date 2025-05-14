Brokerages Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Price Target at $123.87

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:DUK opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Further Reading
