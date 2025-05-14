Brokerages Set Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Target Price at $124.78

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.78.

BECN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $124.35 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,386.15. This trade represents a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,806 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.