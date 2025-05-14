Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,540 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.83% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLL. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5,620.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,472,000. Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,257,000 after buying an additional 115,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 397,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,958,000 after buying an additional 104,825 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

