Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Buys $27,968.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,175 shares in the company, valued at $136,482. This represents a 25.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Douglas Elliman Price Performance
Shares of DOUG opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.52.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.19 million.
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
