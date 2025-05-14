Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $54,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.