Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Houlihan Lokey Q2 Earnings

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $178.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $127.14 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $5,133,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $21,613,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

