Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 7970782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.