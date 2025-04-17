BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,757 shares.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.