BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and traded as low as $10.24. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 1,757 shares.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHV Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

