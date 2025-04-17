Marshall Wace LLP Has $84.16 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 423,824 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $345.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

