1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,772 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $7.83.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.