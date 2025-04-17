1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AFB opened at $10.14 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0396 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

