Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,997,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,548 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Robinhood Markets worth $74,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after buying an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $329,598,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $302,325,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,949,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 7.8 %

HOOD stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,604,180.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,478.14. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,561,121 shares of company stock valued at $128,692,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.