CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $668,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CMG opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.