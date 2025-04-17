CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,750,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $753.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

