Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Union Pacific makes up about 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $16,680,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 124.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 52,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.01 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.97.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.