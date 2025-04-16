Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Drops By 92.3%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Simpple Price Performance
Simpple stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $16.80.
About Simpple
