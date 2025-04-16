Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Drops By 92.3%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simpple stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simpple has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

