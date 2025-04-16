Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $49.50 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 472,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,504,000. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

