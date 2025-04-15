United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162,554 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.06. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,697,464.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,766,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,852,396.42. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,852 shares of company stock worth $16,785,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

