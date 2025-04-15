United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $29.60 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

