Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 337.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $490.13 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.71 and a 200 day moving average of $532.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

