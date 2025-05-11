Interval Partners LP Invests $10.91 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 150,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.