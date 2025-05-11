Invenomic Capital Management LP Has $12.88 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,099 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 119,152 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $156.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a 200 day moving average of $175.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.