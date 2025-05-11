Gen Wealth Partners Inc Sells 293 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gen Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,659,000 after purchasing an additional 75,104 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 338,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.01 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

