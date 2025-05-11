UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,507,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,658 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,786,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $380.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $378.54 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.86.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

