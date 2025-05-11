Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys 281 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $145.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,599 shares of company stock worth $5,733,290. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

