K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,000 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in First Solar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,213 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in First Solar by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.87.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $50,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,197.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $140.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.77. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

