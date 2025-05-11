Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLTR. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

