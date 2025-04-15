Anchor Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 383.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $186.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

