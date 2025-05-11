KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €870.00 ($977.53) and last traded at €860.00 ($966.29). Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €850.00 ($955.06).

KSB SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €808.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €711.11.

About KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies pumps, valves, and related services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems.

