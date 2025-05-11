Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

