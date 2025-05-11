Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 2,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rhinebeck Bancorp
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.