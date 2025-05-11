Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.58). Approximately 307,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,275,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.57).

Funding Circle Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £355.75 million, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Funding Circle had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funding Circle Holdings plc will post 0.0797592 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is a leading UK lending platform for SME borrowers. Established in the UK in 2010, and now the leading lending platform to SMEs, Funding Circle has extended more than £13.6bn in credit to c.103,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.