FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $209.42 and last traded at $207.25. 9,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 10,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.46.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.12.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 406.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $442,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

