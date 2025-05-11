KRM22 (LON:KRM) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37). 30,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 14,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.36).

KRM22 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £10.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Keith Todd bought 8,400 shares of KRM22 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,793.67). Corporate insiders own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

