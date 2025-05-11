BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.09 and last traded at C$21.05. 15,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 33,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.95.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.97.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

