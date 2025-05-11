Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Oil Search Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.
About Oil Search
Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.
