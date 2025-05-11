Interval Partners LP Sells 28,141 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,141 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Webster Financial worth $21,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $120,497,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1,253.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,897,000 after buying an additional 1,038,085 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after buying an additional 727,530 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,177,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,163,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,217 shares of company stock worth $1,386,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WBS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.