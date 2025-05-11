Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Trading 10.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 14,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Ampol Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

