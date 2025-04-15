CacheTech Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.29. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

