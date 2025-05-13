Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

