Oasis Management Co Ltd. Invests $1.20 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

