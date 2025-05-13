Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

