Meketa Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Meketa Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,779,000 after purchasing an additional 352,590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,735,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 112,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,206,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of VONG opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

