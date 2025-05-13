Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 2nd

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBB opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.