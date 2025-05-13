Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 274,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 378,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

