Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

