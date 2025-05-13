12,855 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. PayPal makes up 1.0% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.