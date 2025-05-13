Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 261,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,154,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Amphenol by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,002,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The trade was a 87.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.94. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $84.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

