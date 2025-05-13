MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $87.67 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Synopsys worth $87,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,029,360,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,533,526,000 after buying an additional 114,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,864,933,000 after buying an additional 1,045,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,230,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,441,000 after buying an additional 391,681 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $505.59 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $438.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.43.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

