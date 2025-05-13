Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on June 2nd

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NXJ opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Insider Activity

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 31,258 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $384,785.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,346,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,511,003.74. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 225,064 shares of company stock worth $2,731,055 in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

